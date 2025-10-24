Federal grant to fund more police patrols in Palmview

More police officers are expected to patrol the streets in Palmview, and it's all thanks to a federal grant.

Albert Ayon and his family have lived in the city for five years. Ayon says generally it's safe.

"You never know what is going on. You don't see much going on, but with more presence wouldn't be a bad idea," Ayon said.

Now, the city is looking to hire more officers.

Ayon says it makes him feel better knowing his family is safer.

"Especially with the kids running around, it's going to make that presence a little bit better," Ayon said.

Palmview is hiring three new officers with the help of a federal grant of $539,000.

"This is going to create another addition to our patrol, to add more officers on the street and better response time. Of course, better safety net for our citizens and visitors in our city," Palmview Police Chief Jose Trevino said.

Trevino says the grant will cover their salaries and help reduce overtime. He's also working to detect hot spots in his city.

