Federal prosecutors charge former Blue Bell CEO with wire fraud, say he knew ice cream was potentially unsafe

Blue Bell Creameries' website. (Screenshot.)

Texas-based Blue Bell Creameries knew the company's ice cream didn't meet state standards — but kept shipping it to customers for years, according to federal court records filed on Friday.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas charged former Blue Bell CEO Paul W. Kruse on Friday with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and six counts of wire fraud.

Kruse knew that Blue Bell ice cream produced had high levels of coliform bacteria, an indicator of unsanitary conditions at manufacturing plants, according to the criminal information against Kruse. Blue Bell occasionally had levels of coliform bacteria so high that the company referred to them as "TMTC" — an acronym for "Too Many To Count."

In at least one instance, Blue Bell also knowingly shipped ice cream that tested positive for listeria, a potentially harmful bacteria, to customers and destroyed records that documented the test results, according to the criminal information.

"Based on the instruction from PAUL KRUSE to stop the Listeria testing program, another Blue Bell employee destroyed hard copy and electronic records of the two presumptive positive test results," according to the criminal information. "Blue Bell subsequently shipped the products that tested presumptively positive for Listeria to customers without any further testing."

In the criminal information, federal prosecutors accuse Kruse and other Blue Bell employees of participating in a conspiracy to conceal listeria contamination from customers.

Blue Bell also submitted false statements to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, claiming it recalled contaminated products, according to the criminal information. Blue Bell hadn't recalled the products — or notified customers.

In 2015, three people died after a listeria outbreak linked to Blue Bell products, according to the Associated Press.

If convicted on the conspiracy charge, Kruse faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Court records don't list an attorney for Kruse. Blue Bell did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday afternoon.