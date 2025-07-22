x

FEMA officials urge Valley residents to apply for aid from March floods before Tuesday's deadline

7 hours 56 seconds ago Monday, July 21 2025 Jul 21, 2025 July 21, 2025 7:49 PM July 21, 2025 in News - Local

Those in the Rio Grande Valley who were impacted by the March floods have until Tuesday to apply for flood assistance through FEMA.

The deadline to apply is July 22. Residents can apply online, by phone or in person. There are several FEMA disaster recovery centers across the Valley.

Cameron County

San Benito Parks and Recreation Building
705 N Bowie St.
San Benito, TX

Harlingen Convention Center
701 Harlingen Heights
Harlingen, TX

Hidalgo County

Pharr Development & Research Center  
850 W. Dicker Rd  
Pharr, TX

Weslaco EDC
275 S. Kansas Ave.
Weslaco, TX

Those centers are open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

The online deadline is 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

FEMA says they've handed out $80 million in aid so far. 

