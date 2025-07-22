FEMA officials urge Valley residents to apply for aid from March floods before Tuesday's deadline
Those in the Rio Grande Valley who were impacted by the March floods have until Tuesday to apply for flood assistance through FEMA.
The deadline to apply is July 22. Residents can apply online, by phone or in person. There are several FEMA disaster recovery centers across the Valley.
Cameron County
San Benito Parks and Recreation Building
705 N Bowie St.
San Benito, TX
Harlingen Convention Center
701 Harlingen Heights
Harlingen, TX
Hidalgo County
Pharr Development & Research Center
850 W. Dicker Rd
Pharr, TX
Weslaco EDC
275 S. Kansas Ave.
Weslaco, TX
Those centers are open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The online deadline is 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.
FEMA says they've handed out $80 million in aid so far.
Watch the video above for the full story.
