FEMA officials urge Valley residents to apply for aid from March floods before Tuesday's deadline

Those in the Rio Grande Valley who were impacted by the March floods have until Tuesday to apply for flood assistance through FEMA.

The deadline to apply is July 22. Residents can apply online, by phone or in person. There are several FEMA disaster recovery centers across the Valley.

Cameron County

San Benito Parks and Recreation Building

705 N Bowie St.

San Benito, TX

Harlingen Convention Center

701 Harlingen Heights

Harlingen, TX

Hidalgo County

Pharr Development & Research Center

850 W. Dicker Rd

Pharr, TX

Weslaco EDC

275 S. Kansas Ave.

Weslaco, TX

Those centers are open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The online deadline is 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

FEMA says they've handed out $80 million in aid so far.

