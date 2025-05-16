Feria de empleo en Donna
Operation Christmas RGV y Workforce Solutions presentan la próxima feria de empleo en Donna.
Número para informes: (956) 733-7674.
Invitado: Emanuel Martínez, presidente de Operation Christmas RGV.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
