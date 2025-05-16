x

Feria de empleo en Donna

Feria de empleo en Donna
2 hours 33 minutes 16 seconds ago Friday, May 16 2025 May 16, 2025 May 16, 2025 3:15 PM May 16, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Operation Christmas RGV y Workforce Solutions presentan la próxima feria de empleo en Donna. 

Número para informes: (956) 733-7674. 

Invitado: Emanuel Martínez, presidente de Operation Christmas RGV. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days