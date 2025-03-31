x

Feria de salud comunitaria en Raymondville

Monday, March 31 2025

Raymondville invita a la comunidad a participar de una feria de salud. 

Fecha: viernes 4 de abril.

Ubicación: 6276 6th St. Raymonville.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

