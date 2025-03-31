Feria de salud comunitaria en Raymondville
Raymondville invita a la comunidad a participar de una feria de salud.
Fecha: viernes 4 de abril.
Ubicación: 6276 6th St. Raymonville.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
