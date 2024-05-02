Final suspect accused in the murder of former Harlingen football star sentenced

A man accused in the murder of Harlingen High School football star Lesley Maurice Hunter has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz said Eduardo Aceves is the third person convicted in the 2020 stabbing death of Hunter.

Hunter was a three-time star running back in 1994. He was killed at his residence.

Two other men were sentenced in the murder. Juan Lozano was sentenced to life in prison and Angel Pizano was sentenced to 15 years, according to Saenz.

