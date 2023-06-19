Fire at Edinburg event center began inside an office, according to officials
Fire officials say the massive fire in Edinburg that drew a response of around 100 firefighters was sparked in an upstairs office.
Related story: Building near Edinburg ice skating rink destroyed in blaze, city spokesperson says
The fire occurred at the event center on North Closner Boulevard on Thursday, June 15. The building was undergoing renovations at the time, but was destroyed in the fire.
The cause of the fire is undetermined, but officials say it appears to be unintentional. The investigation is still ongoing.
