Fire crews stationed next to Brownsville Border Patrol processing center to help with heat related emergencies
The heat has the Brownsville Fire Department EMT service setting up shop near the makeshift Border Patrol processing center.
Border Patrol asked for the extra assistance near Fort Brown after needing help with treating a group of migrants showing heat distress.
Officials say the teams will be stationed at Fort Brown for as long as needed.
