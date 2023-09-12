Fire crews work to contain brush fire in Starr County

Fire officials in Starr County are looking into what caused a 300 acre fire on Monday.

The fire happened at a ranch in La Rosita north of FM 649. At last check, the fire was 80 percent contained.

Fire officials are reminding everyone to be careful if you're outside burning trash or tossing a cigarette. Conditions across the Valley are still very dry, and it doesn't take much for a fire to start.