Fire spreads to several structures, RVs at Bay Breeze RV Park in Los Fresnos

2 hours 1 minute 18 seconds ago Friday, November 15 2024 Nov 15, 2024 November 15, 2024 1:55 PM November 15, 2024 in News - Local

Los Fresnos Assistant Fire Chief Mike Meyn Jr. said an RV is considered a total loss after a fire broke out at the Bay Breeze RV Park.

Meyn said the fire impacted a total of four structures and three RVs. He said the wind played a factor in the fire spreading.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.

