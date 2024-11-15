Fire spreads to several structures, RVs at Bay Breeze RV Park in Los Fresnos
Los Fresnos Assistant Fire Chief Mike Meyn Jr. said an RV is considered a total loss after a fire broke out at the Bay Breeze RV Park.
Meyn said the fire impacted a total of four structures and three RVs. He said the wind played a factor in the fire spreading.
No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
