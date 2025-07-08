Firefighters from Mexico arrive in Central Texas to aid in flood recovery

Firefighters from Mexico are in Central Texas helping search for flood victims.

On Monday, the Nuevo León State Government announced they’ve made the Nuevo León Emergency Management team available to support the search for missing persons, as well as providing canine officers and equipment to work in the area.

According to the Associated Press, flash flooding in the Texas Hill Country on Friday led to over 100 deaths, with more than 160 people still missing.

Jesús Gomez from Acuña, a Mexican border town about 120 miles southwest of Kerrville, said his team recovered the body of one victim killed in the floods.

“It’s hard, but first responders, we’re a different breed, pretty much,” Gomez said. “It’s a lot of mental health things we need to do, but it’s not the first time we see a dead body.”

Gomez said the search process is difficult, with much of the searching done by hand.

The Mexican consulate in San Antonio is helping 30 Mexican people affected by the floods

Most of those requesting assistance needed help replacing their passports, President Claudia Sheinbaum said. Nine people asked for help to return to Mexico.

Sheinbaum said proudly that two Mexican girls helped to rescue other girls.

She said that the consulate is “in constant communication with the families, and when weather conditions permit, they will visit the shelters.”