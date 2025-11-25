Farmers in Reynosa blocking access to Pharr bridge as part of national strike

Erik Garcia considered himself lucky.

Garcia makes a living transporting tomatoes from Reynosa to Pharr, and he made Monday’s delivery before farmers blocked the entrance to the Pharr port of entry.

The protest across northern Tamaulipas temporarily blocked Highway 2 near the Pharr International Bridge and the Nuevo Progreso Toll Plaza.

The blockade is expected to lead to profit losses. According to a 2024 report from the city of Pharr, the port of entry is the third-largest port in Texas for trade with Mexico, and the seventh-largest and fastest-growing land port of entry nationwide. It facilitates 65% of the nation’s produce imports from Mexico and handles over $47 billion in annual trade

Farmers said they’re protesting because it’s become less profitable to compete with cheaper imports like grain. Farmers said they want more federal aid to run their sorghum, corn and soy operations.

Juan Manuel Salinas, the president of the Northern Tamaulipas farming group, said he would like to see Mexico provide federal aid to farmers.

Protesters said they will continue to block highways until further notice.

