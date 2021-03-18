x

Firefighters respond to fire at Donna flea market

Thursday, March 18 2021
By: KRGV Digital Team

Firefighters from multiple fire departments battled a blaze at the Don-Wes Flea Market.

The Donna Fire Department has been at the scene for at least an hour, an official said Thursday afternoon.

An RV and a truck were destroyed by the fire, the cause of which is unknown officials said. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

