Firefighters respond to fire at Donna flea market
Firefighters from multiple fire departments battled a blaze at the Don-Wes Flea Market.
The Donna Fire Department has been at the scene for at least an hour, an official said Thursday afternoon.
An RV and a truck were destroyed by the fire, the cause of which is unknown officials said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
