First and Goal: Highlights from Area Playoffs

2 hours 8 minutes 52 seconds ago Saturday, November 23 2024 Nov 23, 2024 November 23, 2024 12:18 AM November 23, 2024 in Sports

Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday, Nov. 22, 2024 below:

See the final scores below:

Friday, Nov. 22

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time
Brownsville Veterans

35

 NB Canyon (Heroes Stadium in SA) 38 FINAL
St. Joseph Academy  10 Houston Second Baptist (Central Catholic HS in SA) 29 FINAL
Smithton Valley 55 Edinburg Vela 13 FINAL
Rio Hondo  31 Universal City Randolph (Tuloso-Midway High School) 46 FINAL
PSJA North 32 New Braunfels (Wildcat Stadium in Corpus Christi) 35 FINAL
Sharyland Pioneer 6 Corpus Christi Miller (Buccaneer Stadium in Corpus Christi) 59 FINAL
Port Isabel 0 Lago Vista 31 FINAL
Weslaco 30 San Antonio East Central (Shirley Field in Laredo) 37 FINAL
La Villa 21 Granger (in Kenedy) 51 FINAL
