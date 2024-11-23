First and Goal: Highlights from Area Playoffs
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X.
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday, Nov. 22, 2024 below:
See the final scores below:
Friday, Nov. 22
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|Brownsville Veterans
|
35
|NB Canyon (Heroes Stadium in SA)
|38
|FINAL
|St. Joseph Academy
|10
|Houston Second Baptist (Central Catholic HS in SA)
|29
|FINAL
|Smithton Valley
|55
|Edinburg Vela
|13
|FINAL
|Rio Hondo
|31
|Universal City Randolph (Tuloso-Midway High School)
|46
|FINAL
|PSJA North
|32
|New Braunfels (Wildcat Stadium in Corpus Christi)
|35
|FINAL
|Sharyland Pioneer
|6
|Corpus Christi Miller (Buccaneer Stadium in Corpus Christi)
|59
|FINAL
|Port Isabel
|0
|Lago Vista
|31
|FINAL
|Weslaco
|30
|San Antonio East Central (Shirley Field in Laredo)
|37
|FINAL
|La Villa
|21
|Granger (in Kenedy)
|51
|FINAL
