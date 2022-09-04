First & Goal: Highlights from Aug. 25, 2022
See the final scores below:
Thursday, August 25
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|Mission
|20
|Mission Veterans
|31
|FINAL
|Sharyland
|34
|Brownsville Pace
|17
|FINAL
|Brownsville Rivera
|7
|La Joya
|0
|FINAL
|Lyford
|40
|Port Isabel
|41
|FINAL
|Palmview
|30
|PSJA Southwest
|7
|FINAL
|Economedes
|6
|Donna North
|26
|FINAL
