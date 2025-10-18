First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Oct. 17, 2025

For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X.

Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday, Oct. 17, 2025 and final scores are below:

Friday, Oct 17, 2025

Zapata Hawks > 48 Hidalgo Pirates 21

Freer Buckaroos 14 Santa Maria Cougars > 42

Bishop Badgers > 55 Progreso Red Ants 0

Flour Bluff Hornets > 49 Brownsville Rivera Raiders 0

Raymondville BearKats > 37 San Diego Vaqueros 27

Donna Redskins 0 CC Veterans Memorial Eagles > 46

Grulla Gators 20 La Feria Lions > 49

Brownsville Porter Cowboys 7 Edcouch-Elsa Yellowjackets > 28

Ben Bolt Badgers 6 La Villa Cardinals > 62

Los Fresnos Falcons > 42 San Benito Greyhounds 25

Roma Gladiators 28 Sharyland Pioneer Diamondbacks > 35

Rio Grande City Rattlers 14 Mission Eagles > 48

Palmview Lobos 0 McAllen Bulldogs > 52

Lyford Bulldogs 13 Rio Hondo Bobcats > 59

Edinburg Bobcats > 33 La Joya Coyotes 9

Edinburg North Cougars 6 Weslaco Panthers > 54

Weslaco East Wildcats > 64 Donna North Chiefs 20

PSJA North Raiders > 48 PSJA Memorial Wolverines 0

Taft Greyhounds 7 Santa Rosa Warriors > 21