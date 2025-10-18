x

First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Oct. 17, 2025

1 hour 51 minutes 30 seconds ago Friday, October 17 2025 Oct 17, 2025 October 17, 2025 11:29 PM October 17, 2025 in Sports

Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday, Oct. 17, 2025 and final scores are below:

Friday, Oct 17, 2025
Zapata Hawks
 >48
Hidalgo Pirates
21
Final
Freer Buckaroos
14
Santa Maria Cougars
 >42
Final
Bishop Badgers
 >55
Progreso Red Ants
0
Final
Flour Bluff Hornets
 >49
Brownsville Rivera Raiders
0
Final
Raymondville BearKats
 >37
San Diego Vaqueros
27
Final
Donna Redskins
0
CC Veterans Memorial Eagles
 >46
Final
Grulla Gators
20
La Feria Lions
 >49
Final
Brownsville Porter Cowboys
7
Edcouch-Elsa Yellowjackets
 >28
Final
Ben Bolt Badgers
6
La Villa Cardinals
 >62
Final
Los Fresnos Falcons
 >42
San Benito Greyhounds
25
Final
Roma Gladiators
28
Sharyland Pioneer Diamondbacks
 >35
Final
Rio Grande City Rattlers
14
Mission Eagles
 >48
Final
Palmview Lobos
0
McAllen Bulldogs
 >52
Final
Lyford Bulldogs
13
Rio Hondo Bobcats
 >59
Final
Edinburg Bobcats
 >33
La Joya Coyotes
9
Final
Edinburg North Cougars
6
Weslaco Panthers
 >54
Final
Weslaco East Wildcats
 >64
Donna North Chiefs
20
Final
PSJA North Raiders
 >48
PSJA Memorial Wolverines
0
Final
Taft Greyhounds
7
Santa Rosa Warriors
 >21
Final
McAllen Rowe Warriors
0
Edinburg Vela Sabercats
 >16
Final
