First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Sept. 1, 2023

3 hours 22 minutes 2 seconds ago Friday, September 01 2023 Sep 1, 2023 September 01, 2023 11:06 PM September 01, 2023 in Sports - First and Goal

Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 below:

See the final scores below:

Friday, Sept. 1

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time
McAllen Memorial 38 Mission Veterans 35 FINAL
Los Fresnos 17 PSJA North 54 FINAL
Mission 27 McAllen 30 FINAL
PSJA 29 Weslaco East 32 FINAL
Santa Rosa 45 St. Joseph Academy 71 FINAL
Palmview 21 Roma 40 FINAL
Rio Grande City 27 Sharyland Pioneer 48 FINAL
Lyford 28 La Villa 12 FINAL
Sharyland 22 Hanna 33 FINAL
Donna 70 Valley View 21 FINAL
Mercedes 14 Harlingen 39 FINAL
Raymondville 20 Edcouch-Elsa 41 FINAL
PSJA SW 14 La Feria 35 FINAL
Rivera 15 Edinburg North 27 FINAL
Economedes  29 Bro. Lopez 30 FINAL
Juarez-Lincoln 12 Donna North 35 FINAL
Hidalgo 21 Grulla 45 FINAL
Kaufer 14 Progreso 13 FINAL
Rowe 35 La Joya 7 FINAL
MMA 69 Harmony School of Innovation 0 FINAL

