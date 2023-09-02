First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Sept. 1, 2023
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter/X.
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 below:
See the final scores below:
Friday, Sept. 1
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|McAllen Memorial
|38
|Mission Veterans
|35
|FINAL
|Los Fresnos
|17
|PSJA North
|54
|FINAL
|Mission
|27
|McAllen
|30
|FINAL
|PSJA
|29
|Weslaco East
|32
|FINAL
|Santa Rosa
|45
|St. Joseph Academy
|71
|FINAL
|Palmview
|21
|Roma
|40
|FINAL
|Rio Grande City
|27
|Sharyland Pioneer
|48
|FINAL
|Lyford
|28
|La Villa
|12
|FINAL
|Sharyland
|22
|Hanna
|33
|FINAL
|Donna
|70
|Valley View
|21
|FINAL
|Mercedes
|14
|Harlingen
|39
|FINAL
|Raymondville
|20
|Edcouch-Elsa
|41
|FINAL
|PSJA SW
|14
|La Feria
|35
|FINAL
|Rivera
|15
|Edinburg North
|27
|FINAL
|Economedes
|29
|Bro. Lopez
|30
|FINAL
|Juarez-Lincoln
|12
|Donna North
|35
|FINAL
|Hidalgo
|21
|Grulla
|45
|FINAL
|Kaufer
|14
|Progreso
|13
|FINAL
|Rowe
|35
|La Joya
|7
|FINAL
|MMA
|69
|Harmony School of Innovation
|0
|FINAL
