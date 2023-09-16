x

First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Sept. 15, 2023

2 hours 55 minutes 1 second ago Friday, September 15 2023 Sep 15, 2023 September 15, 2023 11:05 PM September 15, 2023 in Sports - First and Goal

For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter/X.

Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 below:

See the final scores below:

Friday, Sept. 15

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time
Edinburg Vela 31 McAllen Memorial  27 FINAL
Edcouch-Elsa 37 Donna 43 FINAL
Mission Veterans 25 San Benito  63 FINAL
Bro. Rivera 0 Harlingen South  24 FINAL
PSJA SW 33 Brownsville Porter 23 FINAL
Hanna 12 PSJA High 35 FINAL
Weslaco 28 Sharyland 7 FINAL
Ingleside 50 Rio Hondo 38 FINAL
La Feria 6 Mercedes 42 FINAL
Bro. Veterans 27 Port Isabel 13 FINAL
Monte Alto 0 La Villa 44 FINAL
Lopez 21 Grulla 38 FINAL
Hidalgo 14 Raymondville 39 FINAL
Los Fresnos 63 La Joya 0 FINAL
Roma 42 Zapata 27 FINAL
Lyford 27 Hebbronville 12 FINAL
Woodsboro 0 Santa Maria 42 FINAL
Victoria St. Joseph 21 Brownsville St. Joseph  43 FINAL

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days