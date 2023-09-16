First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Sept. 15, 2023
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter/X.
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 below:
See the final scores below:
Friday, Sept. 15
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|Edinburg Vela
|31
|McAllen Memorial
|27
|FINAL
|Edcouch-Elsa
|37
|Donna
|43
|FINAL
|Mission Veterans
|25
|San Benito
|63
|FINAL
|Bro. Rivera
|0
|Harlingen South
|24
|FINAL
|PSJA SW
|33
|Brownsville Porter
|23
|FINAL
|Hanna
|12
|PSJA High
|35
|FINAL
|Weslaco
|28
|Sharyland
|7
|FINAL
|Ingleside
|50
|Rio Hondo
|38
|FINAL
|La Feria
|6
|Mercedes
|42
|FINAL
|Bro. Veterans
|27
|Port Isabel
|13
|FINAL
|Monte Alto
|0
|La Villa
|44
|FINAL
|Lopez
|21
|Grulla
|38
|FINAL
|Hidalgo
|14
|Raymondville
|39
|FINAL
|Los Fresnos
|63
|La Joya
|0
|FINAL
|Roma
|42
|Zapata
|27
|FINAL
|Lyford
|27
|Hebbronville
|12
|FINAL
|Woodsboro
|0
|Santa Maria
|42
|FINAL
|Victoria St. Joseph
|21
|Brownsville St. Joseph
|43
|FINAL
