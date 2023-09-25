x

First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Sept. 22, 2023

2 days 18 hours 1 minute ago Friday, September 22 2023 Sep 22, 2023 September 22, 2023 10:48 PM September 22, 2023 in News - Local

For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter/X.

Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 below:

See the final scores below:

Friday, Sept. 22, 2023

Visiting Team

 Score Home Team Score Time
PSJA North 30 Vela 0 FINAL
Los Fresnos 55 Mission 30 FINAL
Rio Hondo 30 Grulla 13 FINAL
Weslaco East 16 Harlingen South 23 FINAL
Pace 26 Donna North 14 FINAL
PSJA Memorial 38 Valley View 7 FINAL
Brownsville Vets 21 PSJA High 31 FINAL
Laredo United South  17 Weslaco 28 FINAL
Port Isabel 34 Edcouch Elsa 30 FINAL
Rio Grande City 13 McHi 22 FINAL
Sharyland 6 Mercedes 3 FINAL
Pioneer 46 Laredo Alexander 40 FINAL
Banquette 42 Monte Alto 0 FINAL
Rowe 54 Juarez Lincoln 7 FINAL
Donna 33 Brownsville Lopez 18 FINAL
La Feria 6 Alice 41 FINAL
Economedes  10 Rivera 24 FINAL
Harlingen 29 Laaredo United at Roma 30 FINAL
Raymondville 13 Ingleside 45 FINAL
Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days