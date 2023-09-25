First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Sept. 22, 2023
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter/X.
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 below:
See the final scores below:
Friday, Sept. 22, 2023
|
Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|PSJA North
|30
|Vela
|0
|FINAL
|Los Fresnos
|55
|Mission
|30
|FINAL
|Rio Hondo
|30
|Grulla
|13
|FINAL
|Weslaco East
|16
|Harlingen South
|23
|FINAL
|Pace
|26
|Donna North
|14
|FINAL
|PSJA Memorial
|38
|Valley View
|7
|FINAL
|Brownsville Vets
|21
|PSJA High
|31
|FINAL
|Laredo United South
|17
|Weslaco
|28
|FINAL
|Port Isabel
|34
|Edcouch Elsa
|30
|FINAL
|Rio Grande City
|13
|McHi
|22
|FINAL
|Sharyland
|6
|Mercedes
|3
|FINAL
|Pioneer
|46
|Laredo Alexander
|40
|FINAL
|Banquette
|42
|Monte Alto
|0
|FINAL
|Rowe
|54
|Juarez Lincoln
|7
|FINAL
|Donna
|33
|Brownsville Lopez
|18
|FINAL
|La Feria
|6
|Alice
|41
|FINAL
|Economedes
|10
|Rivera
|24
|FINAL
|Harlingen
|29
|Laaredo United at Roma
|30
|FINAL
|Raymondville
|13
|Ingleside
|45
|FINAL
More News
News Video
-
Red-Crowned Parrot thriving in Valley urban areas
-
Valley teen walks runway at New York Fashion Week
-
Harlingen PD: Suspect barricaded himself in apartment after attacking man with a...
-
Former Pharr Police Chief arrested for making abusive calls to 911, according...
-
Photographer's Perspective: Exhibiting local artistry