First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025

For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X.

See the final scores below:

Thursday, Oct 30, 2025

PSJA Memorial Wolverines 0 Harlingen South Hawks > 49

Lyford Bulldogs > 66 Progreso Red Ants 0

Edinburg Economedes Jaguars > 59 La Joya Coyotes 56

Zapata Hawks > 53 Valley View Tigers 7

Flour Bluff Hornets 10 PSJA North Raiders > 19

PSJA Bears > 33 Edinburg North Cougars 27

Mission Eagles 23 McAllen Bulldogs > 38

Brownsville Pace Vikings > 33 Brownsville Lopez Lobos 28

Weslaco East Wildcats 6 CC Veterans Memorial Eagles > 49