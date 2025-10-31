x

First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025

1 hour 30 minutes 28 seconds ago Thursday, October 30 2025 Oct 30, 2025 October 30, 2025 11:02 PM October 30, 2025 in Sports

For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X.

See the final scores below:

Thursday, Oct 30, 2025
PSJA Memorial Wolverines
0
Harlingen South Hawks
 >49
Final
Lyford Bulldogs
 >66
Progreso Red Ants
0
Final
Edinburg Economedes Jaguars
 >59
La Joya Coyotes
56
Final
Zapata Hawks
 >53
Valley View Tigers
7
Final
Flour Bluff Hornets
10
PSJA North Raiders
 >19
Final
PSJA Bears
 >33
Edinburg North Cougars
27
Final
Mission Eagles
23
McAllen Bulldogs
 >38
Final
Brownsville Pace Vikings
 >33
Brownsville Lopez Lobos
28
Final
Weslaco East Wildcats
6
CC Veterans Memorial Eagles
 >49
Final
Brownsville Rivera Raiders
35
Donna North Chiefs
 >42
Final
