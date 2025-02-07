x

Fiscalía del condado Hidalgo y Región One promueven prevención de violencia en el noviazgo

1 hour 37 minutes 19 seconds ago Friday, February 07 2025 Feb 7, 2025 February 07, 2025 6:09 PM February 07, 2025 in Noticias RGV

La fiscalía del distrito del condado Hidalgo, y Region One buscan prevenir la violencia adolescente durante el noviazgo. De acuerdo con la  fiscalía, cada año se procesan más de 7.000 casos relacionados con la violencia doméstica.

A este evento, organizado en Edinburg, asistieron más de 200 estudiantes de preparatorias y universidad.

