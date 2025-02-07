Fiscalía del condado Hidalgo y Región One promueven prevención de violencia en el noviazgo
La fiscalía del distrito del condado Hidalgo, y Region One buscan prevenir la violencia adolescente durante el noviazgo. De acuerdo con la fiscalía, cada año se procesan más de 7.000 casos relacionados con la violencia doméstica.
A este evento, organizado en Edinburg, asistieron más de 200 estudiantes de preparatorias y universidad.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County DA holds event to help prevent teen dating violence
-
National Guard troops work alongside Valley Border Patrol agents to arrest migrants
-
DPS to increase patrols in the Valley ahead of Superbowl Sunday
-
Raymondville man accused of killing husband charged with capital murder
-
Pump Patrol: Friday, Feb. 7, 2025
Sports Video
-
UTRGV baseball ranks fourth in Southland Conference preseason poll
-
Nikki Rowe introduces new football coach Jamaar Taylor to community
-
UTRGV football adds 32 players to 2025 recruiting class
-
RGV Women in Sports: Charlotte O'Keefe sets UTRGV All-Time rebounds record
-
Valley athletes celebrate National Signing Day