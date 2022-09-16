Five Sharyland ISD campuses offering free meals to students

Students of five campuses with the Sharyland Independent School District will receive free breakfasts and lunches.

According to a district spokeswoman, this is the first time any of the schools in the district are eligible for a campus-wide free lunch as the district doesn't qualify for free in-school meals for all students.

“Eligibility for these campuses is based on their student population. and the financial reporting of their families,” Sharyland ISD Director of Public Relations Nancy Barboza said.

Students who attend Sharyland Pioneer High School, Sharyland North Junior High, Jensen Elementary, Garza Elementary and John H. Shary Elementary can automatically get one breakfast and one lunch tray for free.

“We have over 60% of our student population that is considered low [socioeconomic status] and so this kind of relieves that burden off of our parents to worry about that extra expense,” Sharyland Pioneer High School Principal Ericka Carranza said.

Individual students may qualify for free meals. To find out if your child qualifies, call the district at 956-580-5200 and ask for the child nutrition program.