Flight restrictions issued at Brownsville airport during presidential visit
Temporary flight restrictions will be in effect Thursday at the Brownsville-South Padre Island International Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The flight restrictions were announced the day before President Joe Biden is set to arrive in Brownsville to meet with border patrol agents, law enforcement officials and local leaders to discuss immigration and the need for bipartisan legislation.
Biden and Trump are making dueling trips to the Mexico border in Texas on Thursday
No pilot may operate in the area under the flight restrictions, which are set to begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, and end at 6:30 p.m. that same day.
