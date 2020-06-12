x

Floyd's death spurs question: What is a black life worth?

2 hours 20 minutes 31 seconds ago Friday, June 12 2020 Jun 12, 2020 June 12, 2020 9:25 AM June 12, 2020 in News - AP Texas Headlines

By AARON MORRISON
Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Before his death in police custody in Minneapolis two weeks ago, George Floyd was accused of using a fake $20 bill to buy cigarettes from a grocery store. His story is similar to other African Americans who became martyrs of the Black Lives Matter movement over trivial or minor offenses for which death isn't the penalty. Activists say Floyd has created an invaluable and unprecedented moment for the national struggle against systemic racism and inequality. But some argue that valuing black lives requires not just reforming the police and criminal justice systems, but a deeper reckoning and reconciliation over slavery and racism.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days