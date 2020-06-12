Floyd's death spurs question: What is a black life worth?

By AARON MORRISON

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Before his death in police custody in Minneapolis two weeks ago, George Floyd was accused of using a fake $20 bill to buy cigarettes from a grocery store. His story is similar to other African Americans who became martyrs of the Black Lives Matter movement over trivial or minor offenses for which death isn't the penalty. Activists say Floyd has created an invaluable and unprecedented moment for the national struggle against systemic racism and inequality. But some argue that valuing black lives requires not just reforming the police and criminal justice systems, but a deeper reckoning and reconciliation over slavery and racism.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.