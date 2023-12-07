Food Bank of the RGV expecting increase in demand during the holiday season

The Food Bank of The Rio Grande Valley is preparing for families who will use their services during the holiday season.

The food bank serves an average of 12,000 families every day.

Omar I. Rodriguez, a spokesman for the food bank, said when the current school year started, they started seeing an increase in the amount of families they serve.

Rodriguez said families with kids are more likely to come in during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays because their children are on break from school.

The Food Bank of the RGV is seeking monetary donations to ensure families continue having access to food.

“The monetary donation will allow us to have more flexibility, get us the things that we need, and cover a lot of the food costs that have gone up,” Rodriguez said.

Click here to donate to the Food Bank of the RGV website.

Watch the video above for the full story.