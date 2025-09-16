Food Bank RGV preparing for annual Empty Bowls event

The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley is inviting the public to an “unforgettable afternoon” filled with flavor, music and community.

The Food Bank RGV’s Empty Bowls 2025 is set for Tuesday, Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg.

The event will include food tastings from over 30 local restaurants, live entertainment, a silent auction and more.

The event is presented by H-E-B Hunger Relief. Click here for tickets.

