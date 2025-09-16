x

Food Bank RGV preparing for annual Empty Bowls event

Food Bank RGV preparing for annual Empty Bowls event
2 hours 50 minutes 26 seconds ago Tuesday, September 16 2025 Sep 16, 2025 September 16, 2025 2:42 PM September 16, 2025 in News - Local

The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley is inviting the public to an “unforgettable afternoon” filled with flavor, music and community.

The Food Bank RGV’s Empty Bowls 2025 is set for Tuesday, Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg.

The event will include food tastings from over 30 local restaurants, live entertainment, a silent auction and more. 

The event is presented by H-E-B Hunger Relief. Click here for tickets.

Watch the video above for the full story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days