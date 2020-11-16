For the first time in two weeks, Cameron County reports no coronavirus-related deaths

Cameron County didn't report any coronavirus-related deaths on Monday — the first time in two weeks the county hasn't reported a death caused by the virus.

Cameron County, though, did report Monday that another 167 people tested positive for the virus, according to a news release.

Since the pandemic started, more than 25,000 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus. About 22,600 people recovered. Another 1,100 died.