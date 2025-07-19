Former Brownsville museum will transform into new arts and cultural center

A new arts center is in the making in downtown Brownsville.

The former Brownsville Museum of Fine Arts building, located on Ringgold Street and Sixth Street, will soon be transformed into the new Arts and Cultural Center.

The center will be a place where different type of artists can showcase their work. City leaders also hope it brings more visitors to the city.

"I think that's an exciting long time waiting opportunity for our artist here in the city of Brownsville, but I think also regionally," community artist Cecilia Sierra said.

You can see Sierra's art in downtown Brownsville, and she's hopeful for the new partnership between the city and Mitte Cultural District.

"I think that one of my hopes for this upcoming cultural arts center is to create like a bridge between the Mitte District and the city," Sierra said.

Under that new partnership, the Mitte Cultural District will transform the former Brownsville Museum of Fine Arts into an Arts and Cultural Center.

It will create opportunities for local artist to highlight their work.

"We have a lot of really amazing local talent and a lot of times they don't have space or there's not enough resources," Mitte Cultural District Executive Director Daniella Lopez Valdez said.

Under the new partnership with the city, the Mitte district will lease the center for 40 years. Using the bones and structure of the former museum, they want to bring the building back to life.

The center will feature different kinds of art including paintings, live musical performances and dancing.

"We know that what we have in our community is very unique and being able to market that and being able to showcase that is what we want. There are a lot of other cultural districts as well as cultural centers in the state," Valdez said.

The city hopes by growing the art scene, they can also boost tourist. Sierra hopes some of those visitors are other artists.

"I would like to see opportunities to bring in artists from other parts of Texas on the border to come and share the similarities they have with our culture," Sierra said.

The Mitte Cultural Art District is investing at least $2 million into the transformation. It could take up to 18 months for the center to open up to the public.

Watch the video above for the full story.