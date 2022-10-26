Former Cameron County judge challenging current judge in November election

On the ballot for voters in Cameron County in the race for the county judge’s seat.

Current sitting Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. is up for reelection after serving for six years.

If reelected, he says his plans are to continue improving infrastructure, health services and creating more job opportunities.

"Over the last six years we've seen so much advancement with regards to how Cameron County is being looked at, how the projects that we're working on are moving forward in Cameron County, and how we've become such an attractive location and possibility for other businesses and for other industries,” Treviño Jr. said.

Treviño Jr. is facing former Cameron County Judge Carlos Cascos, who served for eight years.

After Cascos was reelected in 2014, he left his position early to serve as the secretary of the state. He said it was a difficult choice to make, adding that if elected as county judge, he’s here to stay.

"We have to stop all this partisanship bickering that's occurring not only here locally, but at the state and national level,” Cascos said. “I bring that. I've had the ability to reach out to Democrats. When I was a Democrat, I would reach out to Republicans, I would reach out to Democrats."

Both candidates say they want to see the construction of the second causeway to South Padre Island come together.

