Former Edcouch city manager sentenced in bribery investigation

Former Edcouch City Manager Victor Hugo De La Cruz was sentenced to 12 months in prison in connection with a bribery investigation.

He will serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence and will self-surrender on August 22.

De La Cruz pleaded guilty in May to a charge of conspiracy to defraud the United States. He was arrested alongside former Edcouch Mayor Pro-Tem Rene Adan Flores in September 2024.

According to an indictment, from June to September 2019, De La Cruz and Flores solicited bribe payments from the owner of a Brownsville business that provides marketing services throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

Flores was sentenced in June to 12 months and one day in connection with the bribery investigation.