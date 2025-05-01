Former Edcouch city manager pleads guilty in federal bribery investigation

Edcouch’s former city manager pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to defraud the U.S., federal court records show.

Victor Hugo De La Cruz is set to be sentenced in July 2025.

De La Cruz was arrested alongside Former Edcouch Mayor Pro-Tem Rene Adan Flores in September 2024 both were indicted on federal bribery charges, according to previous reports.

The indictment alleges that from June to September 2019, De La Cruz and Flores solicited bribe payments from the owner of a Brownsville business that provides marketing services throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

According to the charges, the Brownsville business owner allegedly received two separate $3,000 payments for marketing work for the city of Edcouch and in return, he made two $1,000 kickback payments to Flores.

In January 2025, Flores pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. He’s set to be sentenced in June 2025.

According to De La Cruz’s plea agreement, he faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.