Former Edinburg CISD teacher charged with improper relationship with a student

McAllen police arrested a former Edinburg CISD teacher who is accused of having an improper relationship with a student.

On August 11, officers made contact with the Edinburg school district police department after a teacher reported that her husband — a teacher at Lyndon B. Johnson Elementary School identified as Isaac Rojas at — was communicating with a 16-year-old female student at Robert Vela High School.

The wife said she found handwritten love letters between Rojas and the female student. The love letters "speak of their love for each other" and the times Rojas and the female student spent together before and after school, according to arrest records.

“Edinburg CISD officers reported that Mr. Rojas was moved from Longoria Middle School two years ago because it was brought up to administration’s attention that Mr. Rojas was being too close to a student,” the criminal complaint stated.

The student was identified as a student currently enrolled at Robert Vela High School.

On August 12, officers made contact with the female student and her father at their residence, according to the arrest records.

Arrest records say the father was uncooperative with law enforcement and refused to hand over his daughter's cell phone. The victim said Rojas did go to see her in her neighborhood in McAllen.

A search warrant was obtained for Rojas' two cell phones that revealed he called the victim twice on August 11 and sent multiple texts. The phones also contained photos of Rojas with the female victim kissing, according to the criminal complaint.

Hidalgo County jail records indicate Rojas was arrested on Aug. 23 an on a charge of improper relationship between educator and student. He was released the following day on a $10,000 bond.

The Edinburg school district released a statement on Thursday that said Rojas was no longer an employee.

"The individual is no longer employed by Edinburg CISD. Due to confidentiality concerns and the need to avoid interfering with an ongoing criminal matter, ECISD is unable to comment," district spokesperson Lisa Ayala said in a statement.