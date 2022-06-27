x

Former HCSO technician charged with multiple counts of tampering with government records

A former evidence technician with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is facing new charges days after he was fired and charged with theft and 12 counts of tampering with a government record.

The sheriff’s office announced the charges against Miguel David Soliz on Monday. On Friday, he was charged with an additional nine charges of tampering with a government record.

Authorities believe Soliz stole $19,000 more than what was initially reported.

