Former IDEA teacher jailed after sending ‘inappropriate text’ to student

A former IDEA Public Schools teacher in San Benito remains jailed Thursday on a charge of online solicitation of a minor after sending an “inappropriate text” to a seventh grade female student, according to a city spokesperson.

Records show Ryan Raphael Canales was booked into the Cameron County jail on Wednesday.

According to San Benito Public Relations Director David Favila, an investigation revealed Canales sent the text to a 12-year-old student through WhatsApp after normal school hours in April.

Canales was employed as a math teacher at the IDEA Public Schools campus in San Benito at the time, Favila said.

In a statement, IDEA Public School said Canales’s position with the school was terminated following an internal investigation.

“IDEA Public Schools is aware of the arrest of a former staff member,” the statement reads. “After discovering the allegations last April, the individual was placed on administrative leave and terminated in late spring after an internal investigation. IDEA has taken all appropriate actions in accordance with the law and network policy. As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further. All questions should be directed to local law enforcement.”

Jail records show Canales’ bond was set at $50,000.