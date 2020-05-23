Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf arrested in California

PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) - Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf has been arrested in Southern California. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department says the 44-year-old was arrested Friday on a domestic battery charge in Palm Desert, which is about 110 miles southeast of Los Angeles. According to booking information provided by the sheriff's department, Leaf is being held on $5,000 bail. It wasn’t immediately known if Leaf had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf. He was arrested in 2012 for breaking into a home in Montana to steal prescription drugs, which violated his Texas probation and led to prison. Leaf played for the San Diego Chargers and the Dallas Cowboys.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.