Former President Bill Clinton visiting Edinburg on Monday

Former President Bill Clinton will be in the Rio Grande Valley the day before Election Day.

Clinton is scheduled to appear in the Valley Monday at 3:30 p.m. in Edinburg for a "Get Out the Vote" rally with District 15 Congressional nominee Michelle Vallejo, according to a news release from her office.

Prior to his Valley visit, Clinton is scheduled to participate in a “Get Out the Vote” rally in Laredo with Congressman Henry Cuellar on Monday morning.