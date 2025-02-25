Former Progreso mayor pleads guilty to federal drug trafficking charge

Former Progreso Mayor Gerardo Alanis pleaded guilty to a federal drug trafficking charge, court records show.

Alanis was arrested in March 2024 in connection with a drug trafficking scheme that arrested a total of eight people.

As part of his plea agreement, Alanis pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of a mixture or substance containing cocaine.

According to his plea agreement, Alanis also waived his right to an appeal.

A federal agent testified in court shortly after Alanis’ arrest that Alanis stored and packaged narcotics at the school he worked.

U.S. Border Patrol Agent Pablo Barrera also testified that over $720,000 in cash was found hidden in the home of Alanis’ mother.

The drug trafficking investigation also netted the arrest of Alanis’ brother — former Progreso Assistant City Manager and former Progreso ISD school board Trustee Francisco Javier Alanis.

The investigation is linked to the August 2020 arrest of Jose Rosbel Salas, who was caught with 30 pounds of cocaine hidden in his truck at the Sarita checkpoint.

Rosbel, a former bus driver with the Progreso school district, pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking charges in November 2023, and is cooperating with authorities.

Sentencing for Alanis was set for June 3, 2025. Alanis faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10 million.

Federal court records show Alanis remains out on bond pending his sentencing.