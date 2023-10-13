Former San Benito CISD bus driver laid to rest

Enrique Saucedo was an important part of the lives of hundreds of children.

Saucedo, 85, served as a bus driver for the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District for 42 years. He wore his work shirt with pride, and his family says his students were everything to him.

“He saw them through kindergarten, through high school, getting married, and he even buried some,” Saucedo’s son, Enrique Saucedo Jr., said.

Saucedo passed away last week and was laid to rest Wednesday by his family, friends, and a fleet of school buses — including his own.

Throughout his career, Saucedo drove students and teachers to field trips, competitions, and even to safety out of floodwaters.

“He was everybody's protector and shield,” Saucedo’s daughter — Sylvia — said.

Saucedo's family says he'll be remembered for his selflessness, as he once fought the school board on raises for bus drivers.

Sylvia says that value to fight for what's right was something Saucedo instilled in all 11 of his children.

Watch the video above for the full story.