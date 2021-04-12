Former San Juan Officer Returns to Federal Court after Mistrial

MCALLEN – A former San Juan police officer is back in federal court.

Late last year, Salvador Hernandez faced two federal drug charges. He was acquitted on one.

Jurors couldn’t agree on a verdict for the second one, a conspiracy charge.

A hung jury meant Hernandez would be returning to court to be tried again.

In a federal indictment filed last month, Hernandez faces two counts of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.

A new charge includes two counts of lying to Drug Enforcement Administration special agents.

On Wednesday, he was formally charged on all four counts.

Hernandez is a co-defendant in the case involving another former San Juan officer, Richard Castillo.

The men were accused of playing a role during a narcotics seizure investigation back in 2016. Castillo and Hernandez allegedly helped search an abandoned vehicle left in an orchard with two duffle bags containing drugs.

Hernandez delivered 37 bundles back to the San Juan Police Department, but DEA agents said there were 40 bundles of cocaine.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS spoke to Hernandez’s attorney Wednesday at the federal courthouse. He says he fully expects to win the case this time around.