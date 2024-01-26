Former stepfather of convicted killer testifies during punishment phase

Victor Godinez had aspirations to join the Marines, or become a police officer, according to his former stepdad.

Instead, Godinez was convicted of killing a trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A close friend of Godinez and his former stepfather testified Friday during the third day of Godinez’s punishment phase as a jury decides his fate.

On Tuesday, Godinez was found guilty of causing the death of Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Moises Sanchez, who died four months after Godinez shot him in April 2019.

Sanchez died while recovering from his injuries in Houston.

PREVIOUS STORY: Godinez’s record as a juvenile discussed as punishment phase continues

Godinez was also found guilty of two counts of attempted capital murder of a peace officer.

According to his former stepdad, Godinez became more respectful after attending boot camp in 2012, adding that Godinez wanted to join Border Patrol or get police training.

Godinez was rejected from law enforcement because of his marijuana use.

The state argued that even though Godinez improved, his good habits began to wear off.

The night of the shooting involving trooper Sanchez, one Godinez’s friends told the jury he wanted to celebrate after getting a job on an oil rig near Houston.

After a long day of drinking beer on April 6, 2019, Godinez insisted on getting behind the wheel to buy CBD in McAllen.

That’s when Godinez ran a red light and crashed his vehicle near 10th Street and Freddy Gonzalez Drive.

Godinez fled from the crash on foot, and Sanchez was shot after responding to the crash.

Testimony continues on Monday, Jan. 29.