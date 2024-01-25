Godinez’s record as a juvenile discussed as punishment phase continues

A Hidalgo County juvenile probation officer shed light on the behavior of a convicted killer as a teen.

The officer who took to the stand recounted how she first started working with Victor Godinez back in 2008.

On Tuesday, Godinez, 28, was convicted of causing the death of Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Moises Sanchez, who died four months after Godinez shot him in April 2019.

Sanchez died while recovering from his injuries in Houston.

Godinez was also found guilty on two counts of attempted capital murder of a peace officer.

According to the officer, Godinez did poorly in school and missed classes. His mother asked the probation officer to help her with Godinez’s anger issues.

The officer who took the stand explained Godinez improved after graduating from boot camp in 2012.

Prosecutors argued that if Godinez had been successful in controlling his anger, he wouldn't be standing trial for capital murder.

