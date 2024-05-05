One-vehicle crash in Edinburg causes road closure
A one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning caused the closure of the southbound lanes off North 24th Street in Edinburg.
A box truck rolled onto its side, causing boxes and debris to spill onto the roadway.
The city of Edinburg confirmed it was a one-vehicle crash and the driver was taken to the hospital, with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash is under investigation.
More News
News Video
-
One-vehicle crash in Edinburg causes road closure
-
Protests held for 8-year-old boy killed in Pharr while riding his bike
-
MXLAN brings financial boom to city of McAllen
-
Falcon elected as new Rio Grande City mayor, unofficial election results show
-
Sunday, May 5, 2024: Breezy and muggy, temps in the 90s