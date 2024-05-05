x

One-vehicle crash in Edinburg causes road closure

Sunday, May 05 2024

A one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning caused the closure of the southbound lanes off North 24th Street in Edinburg.

A box truck rolled onto its side, causing boxes and debris to spill onto the roadway.

The city of Edinburg confirmed it was a one-vehicle crash and the driver was taken to the hospital, with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

