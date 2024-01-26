Family of slain DPS trooper testifies as punishment phase for Victor Godinez begins

Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Moises Sanchez missed many major milestones in his children’s lives.

That’s according to Ivonne Sanchez, who was left a widow after Moises Sanchez died in 2019.

A Hidalgo County jury found Victor Godinez guilty of capital murder of a peace officer on Tuesday. Godinez was convicted of causing Moises Sanchez’s death after shooting him in April 2019.

Godinez was also found guilty on two counts of attempted capital murder of a peace officer.

Ivonne Sanchez testified Wednesday during the first day of Godinez’s punishment phase as the jury decides his fate.

Godinez faces up to life in prison or the death penalty.

During her testimony, Ivonne Sanchez said her husband was not there to see their oldest son — Zachary — graduate high school, get married, or graduate from the Texas DPS Academy.

Zachary entered the courtroom wearing his DPS highway patrol uniform. After the death of his father, Zachary said he wanted to follow in his father's footsteps.

His mother was apprehensive about it, Zachary added, as she feared that something similar to what happened to his dad would happen to him.

Three officers with the Edinburg Police Department who responded to the shooting also took the stand.

Edinburg police officer Roberto Reyes said he still remembers the smell of Moises Sanchez's blood and vomit.

Two more officers told the jury about the counseling they received after being injured by gunfire.

Testimony continues Thursday morning.