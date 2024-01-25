Victor Godinez found guilty on all counts in capital murder trial

Victor Godinez was found guilty on all counts in connection with the 2019 death of a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper.

The prosecution and defense teams made their closing arguments Tuesday morning.

Victor Godinez, 28, was charged in the death of Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Moises Sanchez, who prosecutors say died in August 2019 after Godinez shot him four months earlier.

Godinez also faced two counts of attempted capital murder of a peace officer.

The shooting occurred after Godinez ran a red light and crashed his vehicle near 10th Street and Freddy Gonzalez Drive in April 2019, prosecutors said.

Godinez fled from the crash on foot, and Sanchez was shot after responding to the crash.

Prosecutors argued Godinez intended to kill trooper Sanchez in that shooting.

The defense argued Godinez did not intend to kill Sanchez and said Sanchez died due to a lack of blood and oxygen to his brain, not because of a bullet.

Witnesses included residents from the crime scene, responding police officers and medical and forensic experts.

Godinez declined to testify during the trial.

Punishment phase for Godinez commences on Wednesday. He faces the death penalty.