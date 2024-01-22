Judge suspends proceedings in Victor Godinez trial, defense waives presentation

The judge in the trial of the man accused of killing DPS trooper Moises Sanchez suspended proceedings for the day on Monday.

The defense was supposed to present their case but waived their opportunity and the jury was sent home for the day.

Victor Godinez also pleaded the 5th, choosing to exercise his right to remain silent and not incriminate himself.

Judge Letty Lopez asked the state if they wanted to present any more statements or rebuttals, but they declined.

Lopez says she will be using the rest of Monday to prepare formal charges to present to the jury on Tuesday before any deliberations begin.

Court will resume Tuesday morning.