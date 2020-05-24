Former US Rep. Allen West recovering after Texas crash

WACO, Texas (AP) - Former Florida Congressman Allen West is recovering after suffering a concussion, several fractured bones and cuts in a motorcycle crash in Texas. According to a post on his Facebook page, West was driving back from a rally in Austin focused on reopening the state amid the coronavirus pandemic when the accident occurred Saturday. The Facebook post says he's in stable condition on Sunday. An earlier post said West was on his motorcycle when a car cut him off, causing him and another motorcyclist to collide.

