Former Valley educator charged with improper relationship with student

5 hours 19 minutes 3 seconds ago Wednesday, March 04 2020 Mar 4, 2020 March 04, 2020 7:09 PM March 04, 2020 in News - Local

ALAMO – A former Rio Grande Valley teacher was charged for allegedly have an improper relationship with a student.

Jose Rene Salinas, a former educator at Vanguard Academy, was arrested Monday by Alamo police.

Few details are known about the allegations, but school leaders say they are cooperating with police in their investigation.

Salinas was fired in late-January, according to the academy. He is currently out on bond.

