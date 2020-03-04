Former White House doctor Jackson goes to Texas GOP runoff

By JIM VERTUNO

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Former White House physician and one-time nominee to head the Department of Veterans Affairs Ronny Jackson has advanced to a runoff in the Republican primary for a rural Texas congressional seat. Jackson's VA nomination by President Donald Trump in 2018 was derailed by allegations of drinking on the job and over-prescribing drugs. He denied those allegations. Jackson retired from the Navy in 2019 and launched his political campaign. He seeks the seat held by retiring Rep. Mac Thornberry in a district considered safely Republican. Jackson will face agriculture advocate Josh Winegarner in a May runoff.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.