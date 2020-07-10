Free support available for medical professionals at the COVID-19 frontline

Medical professionals on the frontline of the COVID-19 crisis described the situation as “emotionally draining”.

“We’re seeing people come in and they don’t make it. And the saddest part about that is that a lot of these people, we can’t let their family members come in and visit,” said Patty Rodriguez, a registered nurse at McAllen Medical Center.

Rodriguez says the influx of patients is devasting. “I think I’ve cried everyday for the past month.”

Roxanne Pacheco is a licensed clinical social worker in Weslaco. She says it’s important for everyone, especially health care workers to reach out for help when they need it.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is offering help for free. It’s expanding its support line services by launching Virtual Support Groups for Frontline Workers in Texas. The number is 1-833-986-1919 and it’s available 24/7.

