Fresh On The Border campaign in Pharr shows importance of cross border trade
City leaders in Pharr focused on border trade in their Fresh On The Border campaign.
The Pharr International Bridge is one of the nation's busiest crossings of produce. Around 60 percent of the nation's produce comes through that bridge.
Officials also talked about the importance of that cross-border trade.
